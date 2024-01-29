Kansas City Chiefs to face San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) -- Super Bowl LVIII is set!

In two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance over the past five years.

The 49ers last played the Super Bowl back in 2019.

They have not claimed the Lombardy Trophy since 1994.

Now, the world will wait and see who will win on February 11.

If the Chiefs win back-to-back titles, it will be the first time a team has done so since 2003 and 2004 with Tom Brady and the Patriots.