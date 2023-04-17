A Kansas City shooting left a Missouri teen shot after he went to the wrong house to pick up his sibling, police said.

Kansas City shooting: Missouri teen shot after trying to pick up sibling at wrong house, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teen is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Missouri, KMBC reported.

Police said the victim was shot after showing up at the wrong house in Kansas City.

They said the victim as supposed to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace to pick up a sibling, but they went to 115th Street, where the shooting happened.

Police said the shooter went to headquarters for a statement.

The shooting happened Thursday night at around 10 p.m.

