Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November presidential election

RICHMOND, Va. -- A judge on Thursday ordered rapper Kanye West's name removed from presidential ballots in Virginia.

West was disqualified because he failed to meet a requirement that 13 people pledge their support for his campaign, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor said.

Taylor ruled that 11 of the 13 "Elector Oaths" the West campaign submitted were invalid, including some that were "obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means."

Earlier this week, a law firm with ties to prominent Democrats sued on behalf of two people who said they were tricked into signing such an oath.

An attorney for West did not respond to an email seeking comment.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he's seeking the nation's highest office on a ticket he calls the "Birthday Party." His quixotic campaign has led to lawsuits in several states over whether his name should be on ballots.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future."

