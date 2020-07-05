Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West tweets that he is running for president

Kanye West says he is running for president.

The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.'


West first announced back in 2015 that he would run for the White House this year, but then he and wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to President Trump.

If West is serious, it will be tough for him to get on the ballot even as an Independent this late in the race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westentertainmentabc7ny instagramu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Fourth of July events being celebrated amid COVID-19
East Lansdowne holds one of the few 4th of July parades amid COVID-19
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Show More
AccuWeather: Heat Returns Sunday
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
2 killed, 1 arrested after car careens into man after collision
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
More TOP STORIES News