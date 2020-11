EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters battle a large barn fire in Blue Bell, Pa.

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews responded to a large barn fire at a winery in Blue Bell, Montgomery County.It happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday at the Karamoor Estate Vineyard & Winery on the 6100 block of Butler Pike.It is owned by the wealthy philanthropists Nick and Athena Karabots. Arriving firefighters found heavy flames coming through the roof of the barn.The fire caused major damage to the barn, which is the winery's tasting room.There have been no reports of injuries.Crews remained on the scene putting out hotspots.