Karen's pandemic pup gets schooled virtually by Operation Barks

Karen Rogers is among the numerous people who have adopted new pets during the COVID-19 quarantine.But how do you socialize a new puppy in the era of social distancing?Opportunity Barks is a local behavior-and-training school for dogs, and they are offering virtual training. Owner Leigh Siegfried and her team have 35 combined years of experience with all types of dogs.They offer a variety of online classes to help your new pet get acquainted to life with you.When it's safe to do so, their three locations (Old City, East Falls, Quakertown) will re-open for in-studio clinics, a boarding school, and many other services for your precious pooch.267-571-9549