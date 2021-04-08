Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia star in new ABC drama 'Rebel'

LOS ANGELES -- Katey Sagal is a TV favorite, starring in hundreds of episodes of sitcoms, dramas and animated shows. She's adding a powerful new role to that resume, with Andy Garcia joining her for the ride, as they lead the cast of ABC's "Rebel.""Rebel" is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, who's also an executive producer of this series."We are not doing an autobiography of Erin Brockovich. So even though she is everywhere, yeah, there is enough freedom to find these people within all that," said Sagal.Sagal plays a legal advocate who fights to help those who need it. She doesn't have a law degree. But Garcia's character, a longtime friend, does."She basically, metaphorically, dumps things on my desk, you know? She goes, 'Here it is,'" said Garcia."He comes from the same place. I mean, he's all about justice and he's all about, I mean, in my interpretation, and also giving voice to people who don't have a voice," said Sagal. "That's kind of what they're united in. She just moves a little quicker, I'd say. She gets like a dog with a bone. She's on it, and so there is really no stopping her. And unflappable is a great word for her."The two longtime actors have found they are kindred spirits on the set."You're holding hands through this journey together on a daily basis and you want someone you can play with, you can trust, people who are generous, who are professional," said Garcia."Rebel" airs Thursday nights on ABC.