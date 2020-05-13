TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There have been a total of 18 reports of children, including at least one in south Jersey, who are showing signs of an inflammatory syndrome that could be associated with COVID-19, according to Health Commission Judy Persichilli.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Persichilli said the children are between the ages of 3 and 18. The cases are currently under investigation in Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic, Union and Warren counties, she said.
She said of the 18, so far, four of the children have tested positive for COVID-19.
The mysterious illness has symptoms that mimic that of Kawasaki disease or toxic shock.
New numbers include 150 cases nationwide. The CDC set to issue a warning this week.
Locally, doctors at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, and Nemours DuPont Hospital have all treated several kids with the syndrome recently.
The symptoms include high fever, rash, redness to eyes and lips, and if not caught quickly it can prove deadly.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals
'I would not let your child out in public': Mom warns after 9-year-old gets illness likely linked to COVID-19
Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up students' lost time
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
18 New Jersey children showing signs of inflammatory disease possibly linked to COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News