Keeping a deer as a pet illegal in Delaware

Delaware authorities are sending a reminder: keeping a deer as a pet is illegal in the diamond state.
Wildlife police rescued a white tail fawn from an apartment near Wilmington earlier this month. They said it had been held captive for 5 weeks.
The individual was fined $107.
The baby deer was taken to a rehabilitation facility in Kent County with the goal of releasing it.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsdeerbaby deerpet
delaware newsdeerbaby deerpet