Keeping a deer as a pet illegal in Delaware

Delaware News

Delaware authorities are sending a reminder: keeping a deer as a pet is illegal in the diamond state.

Wildlife police rescued a white tail fawn from an apartment near Wilmington earlier this month. They said it had been held captive for 5 weeks.

The individual was fined $107.

The baby deer was taken to a rehabilitation facility in Kent County with the goal of releasing it.

