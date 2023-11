Jurors in Delaware are set to hear closing arguments Monday in the trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself "The Beast"

Keith Gibson trial: Jury to hear closing arguments in trial of suspected serial killer 'The Beast'

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Jurors in Delaware are set to hear closing arguments Monday in the trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself "The Beast."

Keith Gibson is on trial for a deadly crime spree that happened back in 2021.

The 41-year-old is accused of killing a cellphone store manager in Elsmere and a man in Wilmington in separate robberies. He is also facing four murder charges in Philadelphia, including the death of his own mother.