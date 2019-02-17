Kelsey Berreth's parents file wrongful death lawsuit against fiance Patrick Frazee

There's new information in the search for missing Colorado mom, Kelsey Berreth.
Her parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiance, Patrick Frazee.
They allege that he killed their daughter because he wanted sole custody of their one-year-old daughter.
In the complaint, Berreth's parents say Frazee told them the couple broke up on Thanksgiving and that she had agreed to 50-50 custody.
Berreth hasn't been seen since Thanksgiving.
u.s. & worldmissing womanColorado
