Kelsey Berreth's parents file wrongful death lawsuit against fiance Patrick Frazee

Kelsey Berreth's parents file wrongful death lawsuit against fiance Patrick Frazee.

There's new information in the search for missing Colorado mom, Kelsey Berreth.

Her parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiance, Patrick Frazee.

They allege that he killed their daughter because he wanted sole custody of their one-year-old daughter.

In the complaint, Berreth's parents say Frazee told them the couple broke up on Thanksgiving and that she had agreed to 50-50 custody.

Berreth hasn't been seen since Thanksgiving.

u.s. & worldmissing womanColorado
