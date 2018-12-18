Mayor Jim Kenney addresses city's opioid epidemic in Kensington

More than 100 people packed into the McPherson Square Library in Kensingtonas reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11on December 18, 2018.

More than 100 people packed into the McPherson Square Library in Kensington Tuesday night to learn more about the city's emergency response to the opioid epidemic is going.

"We're going to deal with them also, from the Pharmaceuticals up top to the pill doctors who are pushing this stuff," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Ten weeks ago, Mayor Kenney assembled more than 30 city departments to collaborate in its response to the opioid crisis.

This crisis has seen encampments pop up in sections of Kensington and surrounding neighborhoods.

The city now reports three out of four of those encampments are now gone, with plans to shut down the one that still exists in the 2700 block of Emerald Street by the end of next month.

"It's not just about what it looks like," said Kenney. "We need to get people into treatment."

Some residents complained that addicts are shooting up all over the place, including right outside of the McPherson Library.

Inevitably, questions arose regarding the proposed 'safe injection' sites.

The mayor said there are no set sites and the city is still exploring its options.

