Union leader John Dougherty and the Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers provided crucial early support for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney when he ran for office in 2015.Action News caught up with the mayor at a school event in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning before the embezzlement and fraud charges were announced against Dougherty.The mayor was very clear that he hadn't read the indictment at the time so he couldn't comment fully."They haven't announced it yet. I haven't had a chance to read the indictment, so I really can't comment on it. I mean, it's certainly sad and disappointing when these things happen. The process will play itself out and we'll have some mending," Kenney said.Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon, and six others.The mayor said his office would not be implicated."We've had conversations with U.S. Attorney's Office. No one in the administration, not myself or anyone, is involved," Kenney said.Dougherty has been a vocal Kenney supporter, backing his first election. And in a letter Tuesday night to union members, Dougherty wrote that the mayor's re-election is the union's biggest political priority in 2019. He noted Kenney signed more than 160 project labor agreements, ten times more than all the other recent mayors combined."A lot of people have supported me. Mostly every union in the city, as well as other folks in the business community and the like. I'm sad about the fact that his wife is very ill and his daughter just went through some medical problems and I wish them all the best," Kenney said.As for whether Councilman Henon should resign in light of the charges, Kenney and Councilmember Jannie Blackwell said that's a decision he has to make."I think that's for him to say. I'm praying for them," Blackwell said."Bobby Henon should make the decision based on what's best for his constituents. If he stepped down today, his constituents would be not be represented for ten months. That's certainly up to him," Kenney said.As for Henon, he released a statement saying he plans to stay on as councilman.