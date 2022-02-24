6abc Salutes Gamble & Huff

Recognizing Black excellence ... during Black History Month.6abc is Philly proud to acknowledge an institution in our region and the two legendary individuals and that made Philadelphia the center stage of the music making industry in the 70s and 80s: Philadelphia International Records and its cofounders, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia International Records' founding and to celebrate, Action News Anchor Rick Williams speaks with Gamble & Huff about their mega-successful career penning and producing timeless songs for some of the biggest music stars in the country.Some of their hits include the O'Jays', Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes', Lou Rawls'and the theme to the popular TV show. The prolific Gamble and Huff created what's known as "The Sound of Philadelphia," and have written and produced 120 albums, more than 40 gold and platinum records and their legendary music catalog stands at approximately 3,000 songs.This dynamic duo has created some of the most memorable lyrics and melodies over these past 50 years, many songs about love, real life and positivity - and they and their messages still live on today.