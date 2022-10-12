Driver tested for DUI after critically injuring woman in Kensington

Police say the 30-year-old victim was standing behind her parked car when a driver traveling northbound lost control.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was critically injured after a crash possibly caused by an impaired driver in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue near I Street.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was standing behind her parked car when a driver traveling northbound lost control. The driver crashed into the woman's vehicle, pinning her between the two cars.

Emergency crews arrived and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Police stopped the driver nearby and conducted a DUI test.

So far, no charges have been filed.