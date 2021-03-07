Man in critical condition in Kensington double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting has left a man in critical condition in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around midnight Sunday on the 1800 block of East Wesley Avenue, near Kensington Avenue.
Police said a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were struck.
They were both taken to the hospital.
Police said the man is listed as critical. The woman is stable.
No arrests have been made.
