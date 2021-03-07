double shooting

Man in critical condition in Kensington double shooting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting has left a man in critical condition in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around midnight Sunday on the 1800 block of East Wesley Avenue, near Kensington Avenue.

Police said a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were struck.

They were both taken to the hospital.

Police said the man is listed as critical. The woman is stable.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)shootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Bensalem police find 1 shot dead, 1 critical in vehicle
2 found shot to death in car in Newark
3 friends shot at outside Oxford Circle home, 2 injured: Police
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
40 displaced in Claymont apartment complex fire
Woman critical after Abington shooting, police search for suspect
3 killed in Upper Saucon Twp. crash
Tips sought in killing of 21-year-old working at South Philly Lowe's
2 men pick up ATM from Tacony convenience store
Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate
Show More
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Man trapped in vehicle for nearly 1 hour after Newark crash
Woman, child injured in rollover crash in Pennsauken
AccuWeather: Still cold today, a lot milder later this week
Arden Theatre stages play inspired by Philando Castile's death
More TOP STORIES News