Fire destroys two-story rowhome in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.
Flames could be seen on the first and second floor of the two-story rowhome.
Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was placed under control around 7 a.m.
No word on what started the fire. No injuries were reported.
