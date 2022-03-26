Fire destroys two-story rowhome in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was placed under control
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Flames could be seen on the first and second floor of the two-story rowhome.

Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was placed under control around 7 a.m.

No word on what started the fire. No injuries were reported.
