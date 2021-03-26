Gunman fires 17 shots into group in Kensington critically injuring victim

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man fired at least 17 shots into a group in the Kensington section of Philadelphia wounding three people, police said.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at Coral and Rush streets.Arriving officers found a 32-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and walking.Witness told police a gunman had opened fire on a group of six."For no reason, according to the witnesses, the male pulled a gun and fired 17 shots into the crowd, striking this 32-year-old victim in the face and arm," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police rushed the 32-year-old to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.The shooter fled on foot."(The victim said) there was no robbery. No argument. The shooter just walked up, pulled a gun, and fired 17 shots," Small said.Two other victims showed up later at the hospital on their own, police said.A 26-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a man who was shot in the foot are both listed in stable condition.Real-time police cameras on the block recorded part of the shooting incident, Small said.