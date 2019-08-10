Kensington shooting leaves a man in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 30s is in critical condition Friday night after he was shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach after 5:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital.

The suspect was seen driving away from Allegheny Avenue on Jasper Street in a white Nissan with tinted windows.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.
