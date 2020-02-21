Police: Man gunned down next to car in Kensington; 1 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down in Kensington on Thursday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Elkhart Street.Police say they found a man dress in socks and a t-shirt shot dead outside of a vehicle with the door open.A suspect is in custody and cooperating with authorities.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.