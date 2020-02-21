Police: Man gunned down next to car in Kensington; 1 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down in Kensington on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Elkhart Street.

Police say they found a man dress in socks and a t-shirt shot dead outside of a vehicle with the door open.

A suspect is in custody and cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police-involved shooting in Doylestown
2 charged with murder in deadly quadruple shooting
Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Warminster
Investigation: Pothole payouts are usually fruitless
Warning about Cash App debit card scam
Delaware Co. student among 2 fatally shot at Mississippi college
Philly residents support expanding street sweeping program
Show More
Mumps case confirmed at middle school in Mercer County
Residents want to save North Willow Grove Park
Person found inside burning car apparently shot in head: Police
13-story apartment complex proposed for NoLibs
Homicide suspect wanted in Chester
More TOP STORIES News