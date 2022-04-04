3 shot, wounded after gunfire in Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the Kensington section of the city.
It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue.
One of the victims was shot five times, but all three are said to be in stable condition.
Police say they have one person in custody connected to that shooting.
Meanwhile, a shooting in North Philadelphia left a teen dead near the Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.
