3 shot, wounded after gunfire in Kensington section of Philadelphia

One of the victims was shot five times, but all three are said to be in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the Kensington section of the city.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say they have one person in custody connected to that shooting.

Meanwhile, a shooting in North Philadelphia left a teen dead near the Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.

