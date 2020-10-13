Man shot multiple times runs blocks before collapsing in Kensington

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man shot multiple times in Kensington Monday night managed to run a few blocks before ultimately collapsing in the street.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. on the 700 block of East Madison Street.

Police said the man was shot multiple times in the arms and the legs but then ran to Kensington and Allegheny avenues before collapsing.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
University of Delaware suspends 19 student-athletes for violating COVID-19 protocols
Child dead following stabbing in West Philadelphia home
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Cool Today
Controversial East Passyunk neighborhood logo to be redesigned
Pa. second lady urges compassion after racist attack
Celebrating Columbus Day in a year of racial reckoning and protest
Show More
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
'Biggest' Eagles fan sends well-wishes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Pa. police chief honored for saving distraught teen in UK
More TOP STORIES News