Man shot multiple times runs blocks before collapsing in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man shot multiple times in Kensington Monday night managed to run a few blocks before ultimately collapsing in the street.The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. on the 700 block of East Madison Street.Police said the man was shot multiple times in the arms and the legs but then ran to Kensington and Allegheny avenues before collapsing.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.There is no word on a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.