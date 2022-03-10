shooting

Police: Fire erupts during shooting investigation in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and fire Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Kensington.

The incidents happened after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Clementine Street.

Investigators say a man was shot in the face at a home.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

During the investigation, police say a fire broke out at the home, and another man inside began shooting.

One of the bullets clipped an unmarked police car.

That man then fell from a window.

Police say he had been shot in the chin, but authorities believe it was self-inflicted.

He was also hospitalized in stable condition.

There is no word on any arrests made at this time.

