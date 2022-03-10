Police: Fire erupts during shooting investigation in Philadelphia's Kensington section

The incidents happened after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Clementine Street.
Investigators say a man was shot in the face at a home.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
During the investigation, police say a fire broke out at the home, and another man inside began shooting.
One of the bullets clipped an unmarked police car.
That man then fell from a window.
Police say he had been shot in the chin, but authorities believe it was self-inflicted.
He was also hospitalized in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests made at this time.
