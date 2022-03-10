Police: Fire erupts during shooting investigation in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and fire Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Kensington.The incidents happened after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Clementine Street.Investigators say a man was shot in the face at a home.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.During the investigation, police say a fire broke out at the home, and another man inside began shooting.One of the bullets clipped an unmarked police car.That man then fell from a window.Police say he had been shot in the chin, but authorities believe it was self-inflicted.He was also hospitalized in stable condition.There is no word on any arrests made at this time.