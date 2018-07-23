Kent police officer killed after being struck by fellow officer during chase

CASSIDY GARD
A Kent, Washington, police officer died in the line of duty while trying to stop a car chase.

Officer Diego Moreno was in the process of trying to stop a suspect who was fleeing by deploying spike strips.

The eight year veteran of the force was hit by another officer while trying to release the strips.

Officers first responded after receiving calls about a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect in a red pickup truck attempting to flee the area, police reported.

While in the process of trying to chase down the vehicle, an officer struck Moreno, who was out of his car attempting to use the spike strips.

The officer then collided with three other cars at an intersection. The second officer injured is in stable condition, police said.

"Make no question about this, were it not for the actions of this suspect or suspects, this officer would be alive today. It's directly because of the suspect or suspect's actions that led to the officer's death," Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said at a news conference.

The suspect also crashed and was taken into custody.

As of Monday, a passenger has since been arrested as well, police said.

Officials will provide an update after the investigation has concluded.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Show More
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
More News