Video shows moment deputies rescue 2 babies from rubble after tornado rips through Kentucky

The footage obtained from the deputy's body camera shows authorities finding the children in a tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.
Deputies can be seen frantically looking through the rubble.
They eventually heard crying in the distance and came across the 15-month-old and 3-month old, who were still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a bible.
Both children survived. One of them was taken to the hospital for a head injury.
