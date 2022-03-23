philadelphia city council

Jury selection still underway in corruption trial of Philadelphia councilman and wife

Johnson and his wife each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
By
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's federal corruption trial begins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jury selection is still underway in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous.

Charges were announced against the couple back in 2020, alleging a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy and related crimes, including bribery, honest services fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and tax offenses.

Federal prosecutors said the couple was offered $66,000 in bribes disguised as consulting work for Chavous.

Also named in a 22-count indictment were Universal Community Homes Chief Executive Officer and Board President Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, secretary of Universal's Board.

Prosecutors said the bribes allowed the nonprofit executives to retain control of properties within Johnson's South Philadelphia council district.

Authorities said the crime was a "pay to play" scheme and that the consulting agreement was a "sham."

Both Johnson and Chavous maintain their innocence. They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

