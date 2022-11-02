Jury finds Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, wife not guilty in federal corruption case

The first trial ended in April with the jury deadlocked, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous were acquitted Wednesday in their federal bribery trial.

Federal prosecutors alleged Johnson, a three-term council member, and his wife were offered $66,000 in bribes disguised as consulting work for Universal Companies.

In return, federal prosecutors alleged Johnson used his position on City Council to introduce and vote on spot zoning legislation which, ultimately, financially benefitted Universal Companies, which owned property in Johnson's district.

The first trial ended in April with the jury deadlocked, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Both Johnson and Chavous have maintained their innocence.