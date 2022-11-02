WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jury finds Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, wife not guilty in federal corruption case

The first trial ended in April with the jury deadlocked, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 8:16PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous were acquitted Wednesday in their federal bribery trial.

Federal prosecutors alleged Johnson, a three-term council member, and his wife were offered $66,000 in bribes disguised as consulting work for Universal Companies.

In return, federal prosecutors alleged Johnson used his position on City Council to introduce and vote on spot zoning legislation which, ultimately, financially benefitted Universal Companies, which owned property in Johnson's district.

The first trial ended in April with the jury deadlocked, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Both Johnson and Chavous have maintained their innocence.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.