Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated Batman, dies at 66

NEW YORK -- Kevin Conroy, who was best known as the voice of Batman in various animated projects, died Thursday after a short battle with cancer, his representative confirmed. He was 66.

Conroy became a notable figure in the world of voice acting.

He rose to fame after being the voice of the DC Comics superhero's animated series from 1992 to 1996.

In recent years, Conroy became popular the Con circuit.

"Kevin was perfection," said Mark Hamill in a statement issued by Conroy's representatives on Friday. Hamill voiced the role of Joker opposite of Conroy's Batman. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy, and his brother Tom Conroy.

Memorial services are pending.

