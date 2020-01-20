NC kidnapping: Kidnapped mom, baby found safe, suspect in custody

Wani Thomas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a mother and her baby has been taken into custody and charged.The woman and the baby were found safe hours after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.The incident happened Monday morning shortly after 1 a.m.Wani Thomas, 24, was later taken into custody without incident in Duplin County.Police say Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a 1-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.Thomas is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.