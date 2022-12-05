22-year-old victim tells police he was assaulted, kidnapped; 3 charged

The victim said the male suspect and a female suspect assaulted him and struck him with a stun gun.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three people face kidnapping and assault charges in Wilmington, Delaware.

New Castle County police were called to a home on Bardell Drive around 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 for the report of a kidnapping.

Once on the scene, they found a 22-year-old male victim who said he had just been released by the suspects.

Police say the young man had injuries to his face and body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he was inside the home when he heard a banging sound at both the front and back doors.

He said when he went to check the back door, a male suspect grabbed him and pushed him to the ground.

The victim said the male suspect and a female suspect then assaulted him and struck him with a stun gun. They then forced him into a car before fleeing the area.

Detectives looked through surveillance footage and were able to identify the three suspects as 20-year-old Michael Pennacchiotti, 31-year-old Shaun McCollum and 25-year-old Callie McCollum; all from Bear, Delaware.

Michael Pennacchiotti, Shaun McCollum, Callie McCollum New Castle County Division of Police

Shaun McCollum was taken into custody on Nov. 11. Callie McCollum was taken into custody a few days later on Nov. 14.

Both were transported to police headquarters and charged.

Detectives located Michael Pennacchiotti on Friday, Dec. 2.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of the SWAT units following a search warrant at a home on Sheridan Drive in New Castle.

Pennacchiotti was issued $23,000 cash bail. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

Both Shaun and Callie McCollum were issued $23,000 secured bail, and were later released after posting.