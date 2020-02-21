A new kidney for former Action News member Don Polec

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For years, Don Polec kept Action News viewers smiling with his humorous take on people and happenings around the Delaware Valley.Now, it's Don who is smiling, after getting a life-saving transplant.Don received the transplant yesterday, after years on the waiting list for this gift of life.His wife, Ann Marie, says the kidney started to work as soon as it was implanted.Don had lived with polycystic kidney disease for more than 20 years.His mother died of the hereditary disease when he was 11, and he was diagnosed in the 1990s.Although Don is feeling better already overall, it will take time for him to regain his strength and get back to his work at SunBlossom Entertainment, the Bucks County production company he and his wife founded after he left Action News.We all wish Don a speedy recovery, and we'll be following his progress.