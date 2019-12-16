Kids find 2 women dead inside Cedarbrook home after school: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were found dead inside a home in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook section on Monday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. along the 8400 block of Cedarbrook Avenue by two kids when they came home from school.

Two women were found unresponsive with head wounds, police say. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a gun was found next to one of the victims. It's unclear at this time how the victims died.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
