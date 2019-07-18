Kids seeking candy trapped in convenience store by sex offender, North Carolina police say

NEWPORT, N.C. -- A sex offender working at a North Carolina convenience store is accused of locking children inside the shop and robbing them.Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis said two children entered the shop near closing Sunday to buy candy and were trapped by 60-year-old Hector Sanchez, a registered sex offender from California.Lewis said Sanchez said he locked up the store because he was closing, but he then refused to let the kids leave.He says the kids tried to buy candy with $20 that Sanchez pocketed.According to Lewis, one of the children called their mom who then alerted police.The chief says Sanchez eventually released the children and was arrested on charges including kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender in North Carolina.Lewis said Sanchez admitted to the crimes.