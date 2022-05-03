Health & Fitness

Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

Currently in the U.S., only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated, using Pfizer's vaccine.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by late May or early June.

Pfizer is testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine in children under 5 after two shots didn't prove quite strong enough. Initial results had been expected last month but the company laid out the latest timeline Tuesday during its discussion of quarterly financial results.

Currently in the U.S., only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated, using Pfizer's vaccine -- leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.

Rival Moderna hopes to be the first to offer vaccinations for the youngest children. Last week, it filed with the Food and Drug Administration data it hopes will prove two of its low-dose shots work in children younger than 5. Moderna also has filed FDA applications for older kids, although the agency hasn't ruled on them.

The FDA already has set tentative dates in June to publicly review data on COVID-19 vaccines for tots under 5, from either or both companies.

--

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Community rallying behind family of 2 boys allegedly shot by mom
Where do local lawmakers stand on abortion rights?
Crews use doughnuts to lure bear spotted roaming through Drexel Hill
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Burglars targeting Asian business owners in South Jersey
'Largest outdoor restaurant' in Philly opens Tuesday
Flying this summer? 10-second rule could save you money
Show More
Man protesting abortion free climbs tallest building in San Francisco
Local reaction to leaked draft SCOTUS opinion on abortion
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
JonBenet Ramsey's father supports petition demanding new review of DNA
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
More TOP STORIES News