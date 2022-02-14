"Justice is served" Kierra Johnson's father says after killer convicted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members of a woman who was murdered in 2017 are expressing their relief and gratitude following the conviction of her killer.Prosecutors from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office joined the family of Kierra Johnson on Monday morning, just days after a jury found David Grier guilty of murder.Johnson was a 21-year-old art school student who was found strangled in Cobbs Creek.Video showed the two together before the crime, but there was little evidence of the crime itself.The investigation required dogged work by detectives and prosecutors."At first, you start asking, why? Why me? But as time went on I just feel more blessed to have her than anything," said her father, Rusty Johnson. "Justice is served."Grier will be sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison.