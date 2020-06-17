King of Prussia department stores open again for indoor shopping

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The King of Prussia mall is slowly getting back to normal as anchor stores begin re-opening and allow indoor shopping.Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods are currently allowing shoppers inside."We are ready to welcome our customers back to select Macy's stores in the Philadelphia community," said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy's. "We're introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy."Nordstrom is implementing safety protocols, such as closing some fitting rooms, sanitizing high traffic touchpoints and adding plexiglass partitions to the checkout counters."It feels good but it feels weird because I have to wear this (mask) anywhere I go," said Tanya Muse of West Philadelphia. ""But it felt great to finally pick out some things and get out of the house."Bloomingdale's at King of Prussia will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer contact-free curbside pick-up, as well as by-appointment shopping."We are ready to welcome our customers back to our Bloomingdale's stores in the community," said Charles Anderson, Executive Vice President, Director of Stores, Bloomingdale's. "We've introduced new safety precautions, enhanced sanitation measures, and services, to keep our community and store colleagues safe, and to allow customers to shop with us in a comfortable and convenient environment."The US Department of Commerce reports May is the first month over month growth in retail sales since the outbreak began, up 17% since April."It feels good, It feels really good," said Jennifer Everlof of Newtown Square. "It's been a long time so it's nice that we can get out to the stores again."