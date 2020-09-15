Business

Several malls in Philadelphia region, including King of Prussia, to be closed on Thanksgiving

The King of Prussia Mall, among several other area malls, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day this year.

The mall's owner, Simon Properties, announced Monday it will close all of its properties for the holiday.

The holiday closure also impacts the Gloucester Premium Outlets, Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Montgomery Mall, Oxford Valley Mall and others.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," CEO David Simon said in a press release.

Simon says its properties will be open to shoppers on Black Friday.

You can find a list of Simon properties on the company's website.
