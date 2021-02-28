Man accidently shoots himself in Victoria's Secret store in King of Prussia Mall: Police

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Montgomery County are searching for a man who they say accidentally shot himself in the leg inside the King of Prussia Mall.Upper Merion Township police received a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a shooting inside the Victoria's Secret store on the lower level of the mall.Police were told a man had accidently shot himself and was last seen running out of the store with a woman.Arriving officers noticed a trail of blood from the mall leading to the parking lot.Officers reviewed the store's surveillance video and determined "the shooting was clearly accidental."According to police, the man appeared to have a gun in his hand inside his jacket pocket when it suddenly went off and shot him in the leg.Police said the man and the woman ran out of the mall and went into a silver Dodge minivan, with a front driver's side fender having a different color.No other injuries were reported.Anyone with information should call Upper Merion Township Police Department Detective Division at 610-265-3232.