Man critically injured in shootout in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section: Police

Police said the homeowner was being dropped off when he saw someone walking down the outer steps of his property.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A confrontation outside a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section escalated to a shootout between two men on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue.

Police said the 37-year-old homeowner remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The 44-year-old man showed up at the hospital, police said. He was shot in his shoulder and foot and was listed in critical condition.

Police say the homeowner became suspicious. There was a confrontation, which escalated to the shootout, where each man fired shots at one other.

Police recovered 25 spent shell casings. A vehicle and two nearby homes were hit by bullets.

Police are working to retrieve footage from private surveillance videos from the block to see if they can learn more about what happened.

Around the same time, a 62-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight inside a Southwest Philadelphia home, according to police.

The deadly shooting on the 4800 block of Springfield Avenue marks the 99th homicide in Philadelphia so far this year.

