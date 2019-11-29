Kite surfer seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City, New Jersey, Coast Guard says

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard says they are searching for a missing kite surfer off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey on Thursday night.Officials say they received a 911 call about a kite surfer reportedly wearing all black, seen drifting out to sea after falling off a kiteboard approximately 500-yards off Corson Inlet around 3:20 p.m.Crews are continuing their search at this hour for the surfer.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 215-271-4960.