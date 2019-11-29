Kite surfer seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City, New Jersey, Coast Guard says

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard says they are searching for a missing kite surfer off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey on Thursday night.

Officials say they received a 911 call about a kite surfer reportedly wearing all black, seen drifting out to sea after falling off a kiteboard approximately 500-yards off Corson Inlet around 3:20 p.m.

Crews are continuing their search at this hour for the surfer.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 215-271-4960.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countymissing person
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester
Whitehall Township Walmart evacuated due to possible threat
Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek
Thanksgiving at Melrose Diner is a tradition between friends
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the books!
Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday
Show More
Carson Wentz and wife expecting first child
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
NASA's Thanksgiving cornbread dressing out of this world -- literally
FAN CAM: Alicia Vitarelli, Carson Kressley catch up with viewers along parade route
More TOP STORIES News