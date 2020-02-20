Knife-wielding intruder wanted in Westtown Township, Chester County

WESTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect in Westtown Township, Chester County on Wednesday night.

Around 2:39 p.m., police say the suspect entered a home through an unlocked door and confronted the homeowner with a knife.

The homeowner, who was not injured, struck the intruder and ran to a bathroom and locked the door.

When officers arrive at the scene, the suspect was gone.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-692-5100.
