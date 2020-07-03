CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Knife-wielding man wanted in Philly assault over car sale: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man caught on camera assaulting another man with a knife on Wednesday.Investigators say the suspect in a white shirt pulled out the knife and attacked the victim during a dispute over a car sale.This unfolded in the 5500 block of Palethorp Street at 5:30 p.m.Police say the suspect drove away a few minutes later in a black Toyota RAV4.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.