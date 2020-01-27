Kobe Bryant visits favorite cheesesteak spot during 2015 retirement tour in Philadelphia

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
News of Bryant's death shocked the entire nation.
Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic.
Bryant went to Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania before going pro.
On December 1, 2015 fans in Philadelphia flocked to the Wells Fargo Center to see Bryant's final game before his retirement.
Asked what he loves about Philadelphia fans, Bryant gave Action News a quick response: "The passion for the game of basketball. Always."
Before the game, Action News was with Bryant as he paid a visit to his favorite cheesesteak spot, Larry's Steaks in Wynnefield.