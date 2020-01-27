Local figures, sports community react to the death of Kobe Bryant

The news of the basketball legend's death left many athletes throughout the area shaken.
A number of local athletes and other notable figures took to Twitter to express their condolences.
The world lost a legend today. Kobe Bryant was someone who I looked up to, a fierce competitor, a Champion, an icon. His dominance and relentless spirit translated both on and off the court. Your fans across the world loved you with such passion and you never let them down. 1/3— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 27, 2020
To lose both you and your daughter Gigi in this tragic accident has shaken me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant Family and his close Friends in this extremely hard time, I am truly sorry for your loss. 2/3— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 27, 2020
You were and will continue to be an inspiration to this world and drive people to follow their dreams with passion and conviction #MambaForever 3/3 pic.twitter.com/PiSHw9Cv5P— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 27, 2020
Sadly absorbing the tragic news about my teammates loss of his Son and granddaughter. Joe and Pam I humbly offer my condolences. Vanessa so sorry for your loss and pray you remain strong and focused on you and Kobe’s dreams for your family. Here Always for you...— Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
Sitting here in disbelief...I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around the loss of another King 🤴🏾— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 26, 2020
A legend born & raised right here in Philly...— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 26, 2020
Legends never die .— Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) January 26, 2020
Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 26, 2020
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
MY FAVORITE ATHLETE EVER MAN..MY INSPIRATION!!!— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe... devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) January 26, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020
My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020
This news is killing me today... My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020
🙏🏾 Bryant Family 🕊— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) January 26, 2020
The impact you had on many lives can never be measured. RIP Black Mamba🐍24/8. Prayers for your family and the families of the others who lost their lives as well. pic.twitter.com/QI8WYke6a5— Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) January 26, 2020
Damn man...damnn @kobebryant 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) January 26, 2020
I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2020
PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state.
Prayers and blessing to the @kobebryant family. Such a devastating time right now. A great friend, mentor to all,positive role model and teacher of the game. Words can’t express my feeling for him as a person, father and player. It hurts. RIP Black Mamba pic.twitter.com/qDCB5BObv7— Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) January 26, 2020
Hurting. To say the least.... 😢😔 #MyHero pic.twitter.com/jrfl6EdeAB— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 26, 2020
