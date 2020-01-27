Sports

Mourners gather outside Lower Merion High School following death of Kobe Bryant

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans gathered at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday night to pay their respects after the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash in California. Bryant's daughter and seven others were also among the dead, according to ABC News sources

"We lost one of the greats. The Mount Rushmore of basketball," said Romeire Brown of Wynnewood.

Kobe played ball at Lower Merion from 1992 to 1996 and went directly to the NBA.
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Taff reports on the 2010 dedication of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School



People were bringing flowers, basketballs and jerseys as a memorial began to grow outside the school.



"The Lower Merion School District Community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of our most illustrious alumni, Mr Bryant. Mr Bryant's connection to Lower Merion, where he played basketball before joining the NBA, has raised the profile of our high school and district throughout the world," said school district spokeswoman Amy Buckman.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials at Kobe Bryant's high school in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania react to death of NBA legend.



Chris Palmieri of Newtown Square said Bryant was a big part of his childhood.

"He was what I watched, what I studied. He taught me how to play, how to compete, how to win, how to lose," said Palmieri.

Throughout the evening, the memorial grew. Mourners stood silent in tribute.

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's 1996 announcement to skip college, enter NBA
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Kobe tell the world he's going pro



"It's absolutely tragic. We were playing (intramural basketball) and the commissioner stopped the game and said that Kobe Bryant passed away. It was a shock to everybody," said Josh Axelrod, a student at Lower Merion High School.

Mike Rinaldi, a student at nearby Harriton High School, said he recalls stories his father told about playing with Bryant.

"Kobe would make him the most driven man in the court. You always wanted to guard Kobe because he was the best out there. Kobe made him a better player," said Rinaldi.

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant visits favorite cheesesteak spot during 2015 retirement tour in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Since Tuesday night's game is expected to be Bryant?s last here, Philadelphia fans have been hoping to get a glimpse of him around Center City, where he is staying.



The best at the game didn't forget where he came from.

Marisa Miller of Roxborough admired Bryant for his philanthropic missions.

"He was so influential on the youth, making sure they had athletic skills, academic skills, opening these schools, giving back," said Miller.

In a statement, Bryant's former coach at Lower Merion Gregg Downer said, "Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphialower merion townshipaction news sportskobe bryanthelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News