Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gigi Bryant, changed her Instagram profile picture Wednesday, her first public move since her husband and daughter died after their helicopter crashed in Southern California, killing all nine people on board.

Her profile picture shows Kobe and Gigi embracing during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. It appeared Vanessa Bryant also changed her Instagram profile from private to public.



Vanessa, Kobe Bryant's wife of 18 years and mother of his four daughters, has not spoken publicly since the tragedy.

In November 2019, the NBA star posted two photos with his wife, celebrating their relationship.

"On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses) I love you my mamacita per sempre," the post read.



In the days since the former LA Laker's death, fans, celebrities and politicians alike have paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi.

Fellow NBA superstar LeBron James broke his silence about his friend's death Monday night and promised to carry on his legacy.

"Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" James said in an Instagram post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskobe bryantkobe bryantu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News