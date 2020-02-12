Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest during private funeral

The death certificates list Kobe as an "author, producer and athlete" and Gianna as a "coach and student."
The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th in the hills of Calabasas, California.
The other victims of the crash were Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa's parents, John and Keri; Payton's mother, Sarah; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.
There is a public celebration for Kobe and Gianna scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. No information about tickets for the memorial has been released.
