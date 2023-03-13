WATCH LIVE

Phillies minor league pitcher facing DUI charges after crash in Clearwater, Florida

Monday, March 13, 2023 3:20AM
CLEARWATER, Florida (WPVI) -- A pitcher for the Phillies minor league team has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Konnor Ash, 23, had injuries to his face after crashing his car in the Clearwater, Florida area Saturday night.

Police say he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Deputies say Ash admitted to driving the vehicle, losing control, and crashing it.

Konnor Ash

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ash reportedly refused to provide a blood sample.

Police say he is facing charges of Driving Under the Influence with property damage.

Under his minor league contract, Ash currently plays for the Clearwater Threshers.

