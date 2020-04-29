Coronavirus

Former Philadelphia Phillies players set to play ball in South Korea

Former Philadelphia Phillies players Ben Lively and Aaron Altherr are among the MLB players set to play baseball in South Korea.

Lively describes the unpleasant coronavirus test he was administered multiple times.

"It is not fun having a big Q-tip up your nose," Lively described to Jeff Skversky from South Korea where he's now playing baseball with and against other former Phillies players.

After being tested for the coronavirus multiple times, Lively has emerged from a mandated two-week quarantine in South Korea.

Lively and Aaron Altherr are among former Phillies players in the Korean Baseball League which is scheduled to play ball May 5, barring any setbacks.

Lively says, "God forbid someone gets it, that would be the worst case scenario since we are on fast track to start the season. That would be crushing. No idea what could happen if someone tests positive."

Major League Baseball is watching closely to see how the sport returns in South Korea, as they attempt to figure out how they can safely proceed bringing baseball back in America.

South Korea is ahead of the curve but still precautionary measures are being taken.
Altherr says, "Every time we go to the field they have to take our temperature, make sure we don't have a fever or else they will shut the practice down. They've actually done that a couple times because people came in with higher temperatures. People didn't have coronavirus, just precautionary measures."

Umpires are wearing masks as well as some KBO players. Games are expected to be played without fans with hope fans will gradually be able to return when it's deemed safe.

"It's tough. Fans are a big part of this league. Fans get into it. Looking forward to playing in front of them but at some point there will be a full stadium again," Altherr says.

Lively and Altherr don't have major concerns about returning safely to the field where they're now playing intra-squad games.

"I'm ready for this whole thing to be over with and play some baseball again," said Altherr.

This all could be a sign of what's to come for the Phillies and MLB when health officials deem its safe in the U.S.

