Korean War veteran fights off intruder in Wilmington home invasion

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Sarah Biliski is shocked and heartbroken to hear the news that a criminal targeted her 87-year-old grandfather's home."Disbelief, a lot of disbelief, and obviously worried about him. He is an older gentleman but he thinks he is spry and acts like a younger person, so it didn't surprise me that he tried to defend himself," said Biliski.Police say the crime happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Cleland Course in Wilmington. Family members believe the suspect entered the house through a window.Once inside, investigators say the criminal confronted the elderly homeowner. Family members tell Action News there was a struggle and the suspect hit the victim at least once in the head with an object.The crook stole the victim's SUV but didn't get far. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle just blocks from the crime scene."He is getting up there in age so it's not our preference that he lives alone anymore but he is kind of headstrong," said Biliski.Residents say it is a quiet family neighborhood and still can't believe this crime happened so close to home."We have security, but we don't have cameras, but we are thinking about it now. You get car break-ins and stuff but you don't typically hear anything about home invasions," said neighbor Scott Szczesiak.Family members are still shaken but say they are thankful their loved one was not seriously injured."He was trying to defend himself and he has some injuries but he is going to make a full recovery from what we understand and he is doing well," said Biliski.Police have not released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mackie at 302-395-8133.Citizens can text a tip anonymously, simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE.